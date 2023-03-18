Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0112 on Top Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $19.11 million and $139,123.03 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

