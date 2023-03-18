Wojak Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10,939.49 (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Wojak Finance has a market capitalization of $118.13 million and approximately $10,939.49 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Wojak Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.29 or 0.00372455 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,434.98 or 0.27071369 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

