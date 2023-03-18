Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) PT Lowered to $14.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of SRAD opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

