Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) PT Lowered to $5.00

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BRLT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRLT opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $374.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.