CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.24% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KMX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.07. CarMax has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash bought 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $1,377,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 44,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 85,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.