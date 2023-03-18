Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.94.

Shares of VRNS opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.58 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

