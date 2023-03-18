GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Cut to $45.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of GitLab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. GitLab has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56 and a beta of -0.18.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $312,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 869,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,721,434.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $312,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 869,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,721,434.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,100. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 724.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 253,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

