SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Up to $13.06

Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.06, but opened at $13.39. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 97,848 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $510.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SD. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in SandRidge Energy by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 28.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 5,147.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in the United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

