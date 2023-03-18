Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Gap Down to $20.49

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.49, but opened at $18.24. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 45,986 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.3688 per share. This is an increase from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 5%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 138.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 473.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

