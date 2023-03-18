Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Gap Down to $103.41

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $103.41, but opened at $96.00. Exponent shares last traded at $95.01, with a volume of 176,483 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average of $98.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.47 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $199,856.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $516,641.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $37,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,275 shares of company stock valued at $455,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exponent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Exponent by 152.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the second quarter valued at $40,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 66.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

