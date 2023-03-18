Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Down to $2.85

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.71. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 143,562 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on MFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mizuho Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
