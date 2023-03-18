Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Down to $2.85

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.71. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 143,562 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mizuho Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,435,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after buying an additional 502,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,100,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,617 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,415,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $9,695,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 7,883.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,147,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,474 shares in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

