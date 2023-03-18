Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Gap Down to $19.34

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.34, but opened at $18.03. Liberty Global shares last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 166,206 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 443.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,253,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,785,000 after acquiring an additional 171,267 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

