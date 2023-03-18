Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $25.24

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.24, but opened at $23.80. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 4,643 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CALT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $738.79 million, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.