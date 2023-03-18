Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $25.24

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.24, but opened at $23.80. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 4,643 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CALT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $738.79 million, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.