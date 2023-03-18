Insider Buying: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) CEO Acquires $1,005,648.00 in Stock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

AXTA opened at $27.85 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.45.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.