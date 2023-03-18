Insider Selling: AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Sells $1,574,850.00 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $152.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.84 and its 200-day moving average is $155.99. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

