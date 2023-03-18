Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Short Interest Up 7.0% in February

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the February 13th total of 7,120,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $2,055,057.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $29,000.

NYSE AA opened at $39.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -47.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AA. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

