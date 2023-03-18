Insider Buying: Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Purchases $1,026,400.00 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) CEO Amirali Talasaz acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of GH stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
