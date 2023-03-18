Insider Buying: Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Purchases $1,026,400.00 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) CEO Amirali Talasaz acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Guardant Health Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GH stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Guardant Health

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.