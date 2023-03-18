Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Christopher M. Foskett Sells 6,733 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $180.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $222.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

