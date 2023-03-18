Olin (NYSE:OLN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on OLN. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. Olin has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Olin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,346,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,017,000 after purchasing an additional 58,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Olin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Olin by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,276,000 after purchasing an additional 888,221 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.