Reviewing Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neuronetics and TELA Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics $65.21 million 1.18 -$37.16 million ($1.38) -2.05 TELA Bio $29.46 million 6.61 -$33.28 million ($2.86) -3.56

TELA Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neuronetics. TELA Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neuronetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

62.9% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Neuronetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of TELA Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Neuronetics and TELA Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics 0 0 2 0 3.00 TELA Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Neuronetics presently has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 241.58%. TELA Bio has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 70.44%. Given Neuronetics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Volatility and Risk

Neuronetics has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELA Bio has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Neuronetics and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics -56.99% -56.07% -30.39% TELA Bio -112.49% -321.48% -67.06%

Summary

Neuronetics beats TELA Bio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients. The company was founded by Steven B. Waite, Bruce J. Shook, Norman R. Weldon, and Thomas D. Weldon in April 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. The company markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. TELA Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

