Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Major Shareholder Purchases $527,194.02 in Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 33,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $527,194.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,789.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heartland Express alerts:

On Wednesday, March 15th, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 9,620 shares of Heartland Express stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $151,803.60.

On Friday, February 10th, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 2,152 shares of Heartland Express stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $34,410.48.

Heartland Express Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $15.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.23 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was up 138.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HTLD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Heartland Express by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.