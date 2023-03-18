New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target Raised to $41.00

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NYT. TheStreet raised shares of New York Times from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of New York Times from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.08.

NYSE NYT opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. New York Times has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

New York Times announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth $476,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

