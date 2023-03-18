Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Oppenheimer

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veru’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.53 EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Veru from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.
Veru Trading Down 14.0 %
NASDAQ VERU opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69. Veru has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $24.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veru
Veru Company Profile
Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veru (VERU)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.