Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Oppenheimer

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veru’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Veru from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

Veru Trading Down 14.0 %

NASDAQ VERU opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69. Veru has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $24.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veru

Veru Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Veru by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Veru by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Veru by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Veru by 18.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Veru by 2.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

