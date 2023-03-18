HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IO Biotech’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IO Biotech from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOBT opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.61. IO Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOBT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in IO Biotech by 18,441.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,854,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,185 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IO Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in IO Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IO Biotech by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IO Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

