HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IO Biotech’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IO Biotech from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.
IO Biotech Trading Down 10.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IOBT opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.61. IO Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $9.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IO Biotech
IO Biotech Company Profile
IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IO Biotech (IOBT)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.