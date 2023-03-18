Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Super Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

Super Group Stock Performance

SGHC opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. Super Group has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group

Super Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Super Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,811,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after buying an additional 453,783 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Group by 122.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,285 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 793,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group during the first quarter worth $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Stories

