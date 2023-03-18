Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Super Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.
Super Group Stock Performance
SGHC opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. Super Group has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $11.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group
Super Group Company Profile
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Super Group (SGHC)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.