Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DSGN. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of DSGN stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Simeon George acquired 360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $3,106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,486,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,978,287.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Simeon George bought 360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $3,106,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,486,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,978,287.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Sr One Capital Fund I. Aggregat bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $325,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,526,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,125,514.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 401,150 shares of company stock worth $3,442,141 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Design Therapeutics by 28.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 20.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 48.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

