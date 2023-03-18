Benchmark Trims MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Target Price to $115.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.73.

MKSI opened at $86.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.56. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $163.89.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

