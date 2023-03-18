DA Davidson Trims Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Target Price to $1.50

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered Lightning eMotors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Lightning eMotors from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightning eMotors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Lightning eMotors Price Performance

NYSE ZEV opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Lightning eMotors has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lightning eMotors by 20.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lightning eMotors by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lightning eMotors by 21.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.