DA Davidson Trims Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Target Price to $1.50

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered Lightning eMotors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Lightning eMotors from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightning eMotors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.
Lightning eMotors Price Performance
NYSE ZEV opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Lightning eMotors has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01.
Lightning eMotors Company Profile
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.
