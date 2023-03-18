Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VTS. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Vitesse Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTS opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.48. Vitesse Energy has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher I. Humber purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $82,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

