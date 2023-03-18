HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.33.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $88.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39.
About Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
