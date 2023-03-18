Tritium DCFC’s (DCFC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Tritium DCFC from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Tritium DCFC from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.83.
Tritium DCFC Stock Down 14.4 %
DCFC opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Tritium DCFC has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36.
About Tritium DCFC
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.
