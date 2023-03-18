Northland Securities Lowers Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) to Market Perform

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LUNA. TheStreet raised shares of Luna Innovations from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Luna Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of LUNA opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $218.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 340,907 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $2,568,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $1,846,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Luna Innovations, Inc engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.