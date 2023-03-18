Northland Securities Lowers Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) to Market Perform

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on LUNA. TheStreet raised shares of Luna Innovations from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Luna Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Luna Innovations Stock Down 8.8 %
Shares of LUNA opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $218.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.31.
Luna Innovations Company Profile
Luna Innovations, Inc engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure.
