HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.60 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Golden Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a $0.76 target price on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
AUMN opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.91. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.59.
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
