HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.60 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Golden Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $0.76 target price on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals Price Performance

AUMN opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.91. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals

About Golden Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 128,935 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals during the third quarter worth $292,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.