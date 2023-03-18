Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BKR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.45.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.