Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SWAV. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $247.40.

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 0.6 %

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $201.54 on Wednesday. Shockwave Medical has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $234,223.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,998.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $234,223.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,998.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $838,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at $15,304,471.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,678 shares of company stock worth $12,616,643 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

