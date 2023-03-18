Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SWAV. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $247.40.
Shockwave Medical Trading Down 0.6 %
Shockwave Medical stock opened at $201.54 on Wednesday. Shockwave Medical has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $234,223.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,998.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $234,223.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,998.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $838,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at $15,304,471.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,678 shares of company stock worth $12,616,643 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.
About Shockwave Medical
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
