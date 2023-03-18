Citigroup Cuts Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target to $13.00

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.29.

ARIS stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $474.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.50 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARIS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after acquiring an additional 686,500 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 136.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 653,060 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 34.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,347,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 832.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 654,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 584,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3,083.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 521,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

