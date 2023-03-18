HC Wainwright Boosts McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target to $10.75

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $10.25 to $10.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on McEwen Mining to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

Shares of MUX opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.23. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $9.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About McEwen Mining

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 66,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares during the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Stories

