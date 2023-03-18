HC Wainwright Boosts McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target to $10.75

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $10.25 to $10.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on McEwen Mining to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
McEwen Mining Stock Performance
Shares of MUX opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.23. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $9.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About McEwen Mining
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McEwen Mining (MUX)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.