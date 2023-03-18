Bank of America Begins Coverage on Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CLVT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.88.
Clarivate Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE CLVT opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.50.
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.
