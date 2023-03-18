HC Wainwright Cuts RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target to $43.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.86) EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RAPT. Guggenheim started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.38.
RAPT Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %
RAPT stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $566.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.46. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 859,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 500,565 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 184,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 78.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 93,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 41,153 shares during the period.
Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
