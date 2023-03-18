Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $8.60 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azul presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.54.

Azul Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE AZUL opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. Azul has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $846.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Azul will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 551.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,852 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Azul by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,841,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,568 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,007,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after buying an additional 629,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Azul by 269.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 596,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,680,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after buying an additional 465,487 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

