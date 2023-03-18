Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Enfusion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Enfusion from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Enfusion to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.79.
Enfusion Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.49 and a beta of 0.49. Enfusion has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $16.76.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Enfusion by 1,189.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Enfusion by 24.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Enfusion by 494.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 1,048.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
