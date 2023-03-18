Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Enfusion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Enfusion from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Enfusion to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.79.

Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.49 and a beta of 0.49. Enfusion has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

In other news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $42,375.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $11,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $42,375.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 40.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Enfusion by 1,189.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Enfusion by 24.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Enfusion by 494.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 1,048.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

