Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) PT Lowered to $5.50 at Robert W. Baird

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LVLU. Cowen cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $8.75 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.58.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $90.32 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of -0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVLU. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 25.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,979,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 405,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 384,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 120,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Further Reading

