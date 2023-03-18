Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) PT Lowered to $5.50 at Robert W. Baird

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LVLU. Cowen cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $8.75 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.58.
Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $90.32 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of -0.02.
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.
