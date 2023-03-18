Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SMAR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.89.

Shares of SMAR opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at $424,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,061,000 after buying an additional 319,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,565,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,592,000 after acquiring an additional 83,740 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,801,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,635,000 after acquiring an additional 304,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,105,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,213,000 after acquiring an additional 682,804 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

