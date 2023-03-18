Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DOC. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.86.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

