United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a current ratio of 18.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.70.
United States Antimony Company Profile
