Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 26.7 %

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,662,127 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

