Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $2,009,070.50 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,046,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kory Marchisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Kory Marchisotto sold 15,515 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $1,130,112.60.

ELF opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.26, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $76.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after acquiring an additional 55,263 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,088,000 after acquiring an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,472,000 after acquiring an additional 242,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

