Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Sells 132,300 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $7,021,161.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
DoorDash Price Performance
Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $130.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.45.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash
Analyst Ratings Changes
DASH has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.95.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
Featured Stories
