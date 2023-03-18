Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Sells 132,300 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $7,021,161.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $130.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.45.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.95.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

