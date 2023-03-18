Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,744,705.00 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total transaction of $2,744,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,494,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,777,058.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Down 1.4 %

MORN opened at $183.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.91. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.21 and a 12 month high of $293.64.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Morningstar

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MORN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

