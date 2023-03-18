DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $5,176,181.76 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) insider Jason Robins sold 280,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,176,181.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,747,192 shares in the company, valued at $124,418,220.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DraftKings stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. DraftKings’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DKNG. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

